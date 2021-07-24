Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.96 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

