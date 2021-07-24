BTIG Research Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

