Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

