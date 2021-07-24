Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

