Bytom Market Capitalization Achieves $83.88 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00372459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,693,396,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,111,344 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

