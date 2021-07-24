Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

CBT opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

