Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,854,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

