CAE (NYSE:CAE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CAE by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.