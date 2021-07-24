California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 132,530 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

