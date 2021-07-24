California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

