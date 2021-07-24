California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 134.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.