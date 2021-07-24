California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,937 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,937 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 120,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.