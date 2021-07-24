California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCI stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

