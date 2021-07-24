Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 21.84 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £864.27 million and a P/E ratio of -24.27. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
