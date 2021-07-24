Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 21.84 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £864.27 million and a P/E ratio of -24.27. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

