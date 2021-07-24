Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,697,200 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,697,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

