Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $57,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.94 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

