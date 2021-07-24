Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 608,983 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 608,983 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $106,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.