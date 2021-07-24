Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $74,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $109.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.