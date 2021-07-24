Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,671 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $83,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

