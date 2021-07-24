Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.