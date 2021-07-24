Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

COK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

