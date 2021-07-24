Capital Analysts LLC Has $33,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

