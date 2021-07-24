Capital Analysts LLC Invests $27,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $13,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $125.77 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

