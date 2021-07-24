Capital Analysts LLC Invests $38,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TRUP stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,898 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

