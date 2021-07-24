Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 697.79 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

