Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

