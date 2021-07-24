Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.