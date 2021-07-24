Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$43.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.33. Capital Power has a one year low of C$26.78 and a one year high of C$42.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

