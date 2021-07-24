Capital Product Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

