Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 701 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $557.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $561.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

