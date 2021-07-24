Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 886 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 258.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $136.43 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.