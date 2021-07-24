Carbon Price Down 12% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $95,680.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00143830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.88 or 0.99844130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00876252 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,545,561 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

