Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

