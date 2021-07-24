CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 22,434 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67.

CarMax stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

