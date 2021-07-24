Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,529.20 ($19.98). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,447.80 ($18.92), with a volume of 1,297,652 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £16.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,118.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.