Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $35.84 on Friday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.