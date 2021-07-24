Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,234,343,379 coins and its circulating supply is 985,775,855 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

