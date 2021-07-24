Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

