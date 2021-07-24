Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Stake in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in The Music Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $481,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. The Music Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

