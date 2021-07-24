Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

