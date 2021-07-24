Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $217.85 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

