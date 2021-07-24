Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 13,771 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 267,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MOD stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.