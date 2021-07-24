Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.