Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,533 shares of company stock valued at $515,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

