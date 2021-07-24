Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $50,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

