Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 20,649 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 847,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 126,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

