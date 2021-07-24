Caxton Associates LP Invests $148,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

