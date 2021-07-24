Caxton Associates LP Invests $161,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

