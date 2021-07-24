Caxton Associates LP Invests $221,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

