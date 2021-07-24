Caxton Associates LP Makes New $186,000 Investment in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

